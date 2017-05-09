Aeriz
Shiva Skunk
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Shiva Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
