Aeriz
Sour Diesel Full Spectrum Hash Oil 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Our most versatile concentrate full spectrum hash oil (or FSHO) is most often consumed orally, but can also be dabbed, allowing you to enjoy this single product in a wide range of situations.
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
