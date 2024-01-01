"Sour Strawberry x Jelly Breath

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

This punchy strain supplies an understated yet tremendously pleasing high that is as well-suited for socializing as it is for making weekend chores a bit more enjoyable. Piquant with a fruity zest, the flavor of Strawberry Jelly delights the senses as surely as its effects delight the body and mind.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

