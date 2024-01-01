Strawberry Jelly Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

"Sour Strawberry x Jelly Breath

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

This punchy strain supplies an understated yet tremendously pleasing high that is as well-suited for socializing as it is for making weekend chores a bit more enjoyable. Piquant with a fruity zest, the flavor of Strawberry Jelly delights the senses as surely as its effects delight the body and mind.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Strawberry Jelly is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, energetic, and uplifted. Strawberry Jelly has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Jelly, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aeriz
Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
