Sour Strawberry x Jelly Breath

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

This punchy strain supplies an understated yet tremendously pleasing high that is as well-suited for socializing as it is for making weekend chores a bit more enjoyable. Piquant with a fruity zest, the flavor of Strawberry Jelly delights the senses as surely as its effects delight the body and mind.

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day.

