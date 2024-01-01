Sour Strawberry x Jelly Breath

—

.5g Cartridge

—

This punchy strain supplies an understated yet tremendously pleasing high that is as well-suited for socializing as it is for making weekend chores a bit more enjoyable. Piquant with a fruity zest, the flavor of Strawberry Jelly delights the senses as surely as its effects delight the body and mind.

—

A no-fuss way to send your senses soaring. Meticulously crafted from fresh-frozen flower without using solvents, our Live Rosin cartridge is a potent work of undiluted beauty.

read more