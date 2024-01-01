About this product
Strawberry Jelly Premier Flower Hybrid 3.5g
by Aeriz
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Strawberry Jelly is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, energetic, and uplifted. Strawberry Jelly has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Jelly, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item