Immediate euphoria gives way to a steadily increasing full-body relaxation when using this famously effective strain. Having won first place repeatedly at top cannabis competitions the world over, GG#4 is loved by all who try it. A classic diesel aroma and earthy, piney flavor notes consume the senses as this notorious strain melts your pain and anxiety away.
No product reviews
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.