Feverishly bright orange hairs poke through the purple undertones of this sugary strain that tastes almost as sweet as it looks. This is a strain that‚Äôs ideal for a midday joint in the summer sun- or for evoking that summery feeling when it gets a little colder outside. Evenly balanced, Sundae Driver elevates your state of mind as it unwinds your body, leaving you in a state of bliss.

