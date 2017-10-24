The Original Z Premier Flower Indica/Hybrid 3.5g

by Aeriz
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

(Grape Ape x Grapefruit) x Unknown Indica

3.5g

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

About this strain

The Original Z (popularly known under an infringing candy name) is an indica hybrid marijuana strain bred from an alleged mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This sweet, tropical confection-flavored cultivar came to market in the 2010s. According to the story, the cultivar came from an individual dubbed Gas Station Bob. Working as Terp Hogz, the growers Fields and Tony Mendo popularized Z with the help of 3rd Gen Family's Brandon Parker—growing the strain, entering it into contests, and making new crosses. The Original Z won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup, the 2023 King of Z Hill, and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. Both Terp Hogz and 3rd Gen Fam—as well as other breeders—continue to refine the varietal. In 2023, Terp Hogz announced they will use the name "The Original Z," as part of a settlement with a candy company over alleged trademark infringement. This strain features medium-sized, spongy green colas that with a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of The Original Z are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
