A cross of Triangle Kush and Fire OG, TriFi OG is a potent Indica-dominant hybrid. Aeriz TriFi OG is distinguished by an earthy aroma and a vivid forest green color. This strain is perfect for winding down after a long day.
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.