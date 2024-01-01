Trop. Cookies Sativa 2 x .5g Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product

Girl Scout Cookies x Tangie

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

If you need your medicine to keep you moving and motivated throughout the day, Trop. Cookies may be your new favorite strain. Also effective at tempering nausea and anxiety, this striking sativa-dominant powerhouse is always a great choice. Trop. Cookies has a light, textured flavor defined by citrus, sour, and fruity notes that refresh and don’t grow tiresome during longer sessions.

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day.

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
