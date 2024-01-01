Girl Scout Cookies x Tangie

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

If you need your medicine to keep you moving and motivated throughout the day, Trop. Cookies may be your new favorite strain. Also effective at tempering nausea and anxiety, this striking sativa-dominant powerhouse is always a great choice. Trop. Cookies has a light, textured flavor defined by citrus, sour, and fruity notes that refresh and don’t grow tiresome during longer sessions.

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day.

