Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.