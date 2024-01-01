About this product
Truffle Monkey Sativa/Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls
Truffle Monkey is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Tropic Truffles. This strain is a creation of Exotic Genetix, a renowned breeder known for producing exotic and flavorful strains. Truffle Monkey has a complex aroma of earthy, fruity, and gassy notes that will tantalize your senses. Truffle Monkey is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Truffle Monkey effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Truffle Monkey when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Truffle Monkey features flavors like ammonia, butter, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Truffle Monkey typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Truffle Monkey is a great strain to enjoy in the evening, as it will make you feel calm and cozy. This strain also has a stimulating and creative effect that can help you explore new ideas or hobbies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truffle Monkey, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.