Truffle Monkey Sativa/Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
About this product

"Tropic Truffle x Grease Monkey

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Truffle Monkey is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Tropic Truffles. This strain is a creation of Exotic Genetix, a renowned breeder known for producing exotic and flavorful strains. Truffle Monkey has a complex aroma of earthy, fruity, and gassy notes that will tantalize your senses. Truffle Monkey is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Truffle Monkey effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Truffle Monkey when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Truffle Monkey features flavors like ammonia, butter, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Truffle Monkey typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Truffle Monkey is a great strain to enjoy in the evening, as it will make you feel calm and cozy. This strain also has a stimulating and creative effect that can help you explore new ideas or hobbies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truffle Monkey, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
