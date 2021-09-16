About this product
About this strain
Wedding Mints #11 effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
75% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Migraines
25% of people say it helps with migraines
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
