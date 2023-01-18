A.F.C CRISPY CHICKEN & CHAMOMILE (CBD TREATS For Cats) Approx 50
About this product
Calming Cookies for Frisky Felines
A tasty, terpene-rich treat for your favorite kitty friend. Made from USDA Organic full-spectrum Colorado-grown hemp, just like our products for humans. A perfect everyday smart reward for simply being cute and a wonderful companion.
The Details
For cats of all types. (Or a toy dog)
Suggested Use:
6-9 lbs: 1-2 treats
10-14 lbs: 2-3 treats
15-19 lbs: 3-4 treats
Servings Per Bag: Approximately 50 cookies
Ingredients: white rice flour, potato starch, brown rice flour, eggs, organic sunflower oil, organic flax seed, nutritional yeast, organic chicken broth (chicken meat with natural juices, salt, cane juice solids, maltodextrin, yeast extract, potato starch, and turmeric), organic parsley, organic hemp hearts (hemp seeds), guar gum.
Terpines in our extract: Beta-myrcene, Alpha-bisabolol, Linalool, Beta-caryophylleneGuaiol, Alpha-humulene, P-cymene, Camphene, Beta-pinene, Eucalyptol, Alpha-pinene, D-Limonene, Cis-beta-ocimene, Terpinolene
Whole Plant Compounds in our FSO Hemp Extract: CBD-Cannabidiol, CBDV-Cannabidivarian, CBG- Cannabigerol, CBC- Cannabichromene, **THC-D9-tetrahydrocannabinol.
**This product contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol that does not exceed .3% on a dry weight basis.
Storage: Store in a cool, dark and dry place, or in the AFC ziplock boag. It’s not just pretty, it keeps AFC’s cannabinoids away from damaging light.
General Warning: If your pet has a medical condition or takes pharmaceutical drugs, please consult your veterinarian before use.
The following statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consume responsibly.
About this brand
AFC - Advocates For Cannabis
We believe that cannabis is a positive force for change today. We are A.F.C – Advocates for Cannabis, creators of Products for Change – science-led, quality-obsessed, full-spectrum CBD products for people and pets.
We start with better seeds and better seed genetics.
All A.F.C hemp oil is sun grown and derived from superior seeds Certified by the Colorado Department of Agriculture as consistently low in THC. Ensured Non-GMO, vegan, kosher, cruelty free and free from metals and pesticides.
We create a full-spectrum, product without compromise.
Every AFC product uses the whole-spectrum hemp extract — the arial parts of the hemp flower, not simply the seeds and stalks. This means that CBD together with other compounds can support the body more fully than the isolated CBD molecule.
We believe in transparency, from seed to sail, soil to oil.
Quality controlled and rigorously tested multiple times at all stages of their journey from seed to extraction to bottling. Assured to be pure and true to our Purity & Potency Promise.
We use better science to develop better product.
Our products are CO2 extracted and manufactured in an (cGMP) Current Good Manufacturing Practice certified facility in the U.S. to extract the good stuff from our good hemp in a clean, non-toxic way.
