Potent & Powerful

A concentrated 1,500 mg hemp extract supplement for those with chronic or serious ailments and a need for a power packed endocannabinoid lift. As with all things, consistency is key.



The Details

Every body is unique — the amount needed per dosage of AFC Hemp Extracts is a personal decision. Daily use is recommended and listening to your body to determine what works for you is the best tactic.



Suggested Use: Start Low and Go Slow.



Adults should begin by taking 2-4 pumps (13mg-26mg) orally per day. You may increase 2-3 times daily until you get desired results, or as recommended by a physician.



Serving Size: 4 pumps (26mg) 2-3 times daily.



Servings Per Container: 56* (225* total pumps) *Estimated pumps



Bottle Size: 1oz/30ml



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (aerial parts), hemp terpenes, flavonoids, aldehydes, ketones, Suspended in Organic MCT Oil.



Terpines in our extract: Beta-myrcene, Alpha-bisabolol, Linalool, Beta-caryophylleneGuaiol, Alpha-humulene, P-cymene, Camphene, Beta-pinene, Eucalyptol, Alpha-pinene, D-Limonene, Cis-beta-ocimene, Terpinolene



Whole Plant Compounds in our FSO Hemp Extract: CBD-Cannabidiol, CBDV-Cannabidivarian, CBG- Cannabigerol, CBC- Cannabichromene, **THC-D9-tetrahydrocannabinol.



**This product contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol that does not exceed .3% on a dry weight basis.



New Spray Delivery System: AFC has ditched the dropper for a smarter oral delivery system. Our one-hand spray pump was designed by us for more precise dosing and easier dose calculation, and it also keeps your oil from becoming contaminated. Spray directly in the mouth, onto food, or topically on achy body parts.



Note: Pull the wooden cap off; don’t twist. Make sure the silver spray pump is closed tight and enjoy it on the go!



Storage: Store in a cool, dark and dry place, or in the AFC box. It’s not just pretty, it keeps AFC’s cannabinoids away from damaging light.



General Warning: Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs, please consult your physician before use. Keep out of the reach of children.



The following statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consume responsibly.