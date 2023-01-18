Superfood for "On The Go" Wellness Seekers



A.F.C full-spectrum hemp kief and 6 organically grown superfood mushrooms for a massive myco-powered immunity boost rich in cannabinoids and terpenes. Comes in easy to swallow vegan capsules, packaged in biodegradable pouch.



The Details

Myco = Magnificent Mushrooms. Our blend of 6 mushrooms is gluten free, organically grown, and packaged sustainably. ( agarikon, chaga, cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, turkey tail) Servings Per Container: 90 Capsuls / 10 per Pouch



Ancient Agarikon to calm inflammation and open airways

Mighty Cordyceps for sharp wits and staying power

Calming Lion’s Mane for daily stresses

Versatile Reishi for a clear mind and allergy relief

Earthy Chaga for a full-body boost

Vigilant Turkey Tail to fight sickness and promote digestion



Suggested Use: Take 1-3 Capsules daily, or as directed by your healthcare practitioner.



Servings Size: 1-3 capsule = 10mg CBD + 470mg Mushroom Blend



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Solventless Hemp Kief (aerial parts), Vegan Capsules, Mushroom Blend (agarikon, chaga, cordyceps, lion’s mane, reishi, turkey tail) Tapioca Starch



Terpines in our extract: Beta-myrcene, Alpha-bisabolol, Linalool, Beta-caryophylleneGuaiol, Alpha-humulene, P-cymene, Camphene, Beta-pinene, Eucalyptol, Alpha-pinene, D-Limonene, Cis-beta-ocimene, Terpinolene



**This product contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol that does not exceed .3% on a dry weight basis.



STORAGE: Store in a cool, dark and dry place, or in the accompanying (very cool) mushroom material box. Keep it where you will use it daily!!!



General Warning: Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs, please consult your physician before use. Keep out of the reach of children.



The following statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consume responsibly.