About this product
Absolute comfort in these men's boxers. Our soft and breathable eco-blend of hemp and organic cotton promises long-lasting wear. Detailed with our Afends branded waistband in a couple of core colours, these are an ode to everyday comfort.
Please note: Our boxer briefs are not eligible for return.
Mens Boxer Briefs
Mid-Rise Waist
Soft and Wide Ribbed Waistband
Breathable Fabric
Material
55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton 1x1 Rib
Midweight, 230gsm
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.