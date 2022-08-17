These trippy elastic waist shorts are the result of a few of our favourite things; hemp, cannabis culture and art. Crafted from eco-friendly hemp and created in collaboration with Broccolli Magazine and artist Josh Galletly, these psychedelic shorts take your outfit to a new realm of possibilites. Our high quality fabric and blend of sustainable fibres ensure for comfortable wearing day in and day out.



Mens Elastic Waist Shorts

Elastic Waist

Relaxed Fit

Psychedelic Print

Back Pocket Graphic

Custom Josh Galletly Artwork



Model

Our model wears a size M

Height: 185cm tall



Material

55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Twill

Heavyweight, 7.5oz