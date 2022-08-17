About this product
Loungewear meets skate in these relaxed pants. The Afends x Brick & Mortar Supply chess club pants celebrate Brendan's love for chess and passion for leisure and comfort.
In the eco-friendly blend of hemp and organic cotton twill, these pants offer a soft and sturdy wide-leg design. With oversized pockets, a fixed waistband with elastic at the back and an internal drawcord, these pants will take you from couch to concrete with ease.
Mens Relaxed Pants
Relaxed Fit
Wide-Leg Design
Internal Drawcord
Mid Rise
Belt Looped Waist
Oversized Pockets
Fixed Waistband With Elastic At Back
Model
Our model wears a size M and is 18scm tall
Material
55% Hemp 45% Certified Organic Cotton Twill
Lightweight, 7.5oz
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.