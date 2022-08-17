About this product
Your new favourite shorts. The Afends x Brick & Mortar Supply chess club shorts celebrate Brendan's love for chess and passion for leisure and comfort.
Featuring a fixed waistband with elastic at the back, zip up fly, relaxed wide-leg fit and oversized pockets, these shorts are an ode to everyday wear. In our eco-friendly hemp and organic cotton twill, they are lightweight and durable to have on hand for years to come.
Mens Relaxed Shorts
Relaxed Fit
Wide Leg Design
Fixed Waistband With Elastic At Back
Zip Up Fly
Oversized Pockets
Model
Our model wears a size M and is 191cm tall
Material
55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Twill
Lightweight, 7.5oz
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.