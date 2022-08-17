About this product
This plain t-shirt is an essential building block for your wardrobe year-round. Our eco-friendly hemp and organic cotton blend delivers a lightweight and breathable design that will only get better. This basic tee offers a relaxed fit in a bunch of easy-to-wear colours designed for everyday wear.
Mens Hemp Retro Fit Tee
Short Sleeves
Relaxed Fit
Crew Neck
Ribbed Neckline
Model
Our model wears a size M and is 191cm tall.
Material
55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Jersey
Lightweight, 170gsm
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.