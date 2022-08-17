About this product
This long-sleeve shirt is the daily's big brother. Our natural blend of hemp and tencel offers a lightweight and relaxed design. Featuring a button-up front and cuban collar in a couple of core colours, you can button it up or layer it up.
Mens Long Sleeve Shirt
Relaxed Fit
Button-Up Front
Breathable
Model
Our model wears a size M and is 191cm tall.
Material
55% Hemp 45% Tencel
Lightweight, 136gsm
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.