Our denim jeans give a nod to the 90s. Offering a mid-rise, relaxed leg fit, the Ninety Twos are by far our best-selling men's shape. With the innovative blend of midweight eco-friendly organic cotton and hemp denim in our signature vintage washes, these jeans will continue to define your everyday collection.

~

Mens Hemp Denim Relaxed Fit Jean

Relaxed Leg

Ankle-Length

Mid Rise

Zip Fly and Button Fastening

Belt Looped Waist

Five Pocket Combo



Model

Our model wears a size 32 and is 187cm tall



Material

78% Organic Cotton 22% Hemp

Midweight, 12.7oz