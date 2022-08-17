About this product
Our denim jeans give a nod to the 90s. Offering a mid-rise, relaxed leg fit, the Ninety Twos are by far our best-selling men's shape. With the innovative blend of midweight eco-friendly organic cotton and hemp denim in our signature vintage washes, these jeans will continue to define your everyday collection.
Mens Hemp Denim Relaxed Fit Jean
Relaxed Leg
Ankle-Length
Mid Rise
Zip Fly and Button Fastening
Belt Looped Waist
Five Pocket Combo
Model
Our model wears a size 32 and is 187cm tall
Material
78% Organic Cotton 22% Hemp
Midweight, 12.7oz
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.