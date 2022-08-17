These baggy jeans are the ultimate throwback pair. Inspired by jeans iconic to the 90s, these jeans offer a super-wide baggy fit. Cut from the innovative blend of organic cotton and hemp denim in our signature vintage wash, these midweight and sustainable jeans will serve you well from couch to concrete.

Mens Baggy Jeans

Wide Cut Baggy Leg

Mid Rise

Belt Looped Waist

Five Pocket Combo



Model

Our model wears a size 32 and is 187cm tall



Material

78% Organic Cotton 22% Hemp Denim

Midweight, 12.7oz