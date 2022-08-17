About this product
These baggy jeans are the ultimate throwback pair. Inspired by jeans iconic to the 90s, these jeans offer a super-wide baggy fit. Cut from the innovative blend of organic cotton and hemp denim in our signature vintage wash, these midweight and sustainable jeans will serve you well from couch to concrete.
~
Mens Hemp Denim Baggy Jeans
Wide Loose Leg Design
Mid Rise
Belt Looped Waist
Five Pocket Combo
Model
Our model wears a size 32 and is 187cm tall.
Material
78% Organic Cotton 22% Hemp
Midweight, 12.7oz
~
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.