About this product
Sink into the sativa crew neck jumper. This crew neck offers a relaxed and slouchy shape, drop shoulder sleeves, and a V insert at the neckline. In eco-friendly organic cotton and hemp brushed fleece, this jumper offers a soft and cosy shell for all-day lounging.
~
Mens Crew Neck Jumper
Long Sleeves
Relaxed Fit
Crew Neck
Model
Our model wears a size M and is 187cm tall
Material
73% Organic Cotton 27% Hemp Brushed Fleece OE Yarn
Heavyweight, 350gsm
~
Mens Crew Neck Jumper
Long Sleeves
Relaxed Fit
Crew Neck
Model
Our model wears a size M and is 187cm tall
Material
73% Organic Cotton 27% Hemp Brushed Fleece OE Yarn
Heavyweight, 350gsm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.