These boardies will take you from the beach to the bowlo. Our retro boardies offer a relaxed fit with the back yoke removed and added darts designed for high-performance.
With all the bells and whistles, they feature a fixed waistband with a drawcord and a side pocket with zip closure to keep your keys safe in the surf. These boardies are rash-free in a super lightweight and eco-friendly hemp and recycled polyester with a slight stretch for comfort in and out of the water.
Mens Hemp Fixed Waist Boardshort
Fixed Waistband with Velcro Fly Opening
Adjustable Pull Through Drawcord
Darts for Better Fit
Single Side Welt Pocket with Zip Closure
Single External Back Pocket With Velcro Closure
Mesh Lining in Pockets
Non GMO and Mould Resistant
Slight Stretch For Easy Movement
Rash Free
Model
Our model wears a size 32 and is 191cm tall
Material
52% Hemp 44% Recycled Polyester 4% Elastane
Lightweight, 5oz
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.