These boardies will take you from the beach to the bowlo. Our retro boardies offer a relaxed fit with the back yoke removed and added darts designed for high-performance.



With all the bells and whistles, they feature a fixed waistband with a drawcord and a side pocket with zip closure to keep your keys safe in the surf. These boardies are rash-free in a super lightweight and eco-friendly hemp and recycled polyester with a slight stretch for comfort in and out of the water.

~

Mens Hemp Fixed Waist Boardshort

Fixed Waistband with Velcro Fly Opening

Adjustable Pull Through Drawcord

Darts for Better Fit

Single Side Welt Pocket with Zip Closure

Single External Back Pocket With Velcro Closure

Mesh Lining in Pockets

Non GMO and Mould Resistant

Slight Stretch For Easy Movement

Rash Free



Model

Our model wears a size 32 and is 191cm tall



Material

52% Hemp 44% Recycled Polyester 4% Elastane

Lightweight, 5oz