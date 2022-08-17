About this product
This long sleeve graphic t-shirt is the result of a few of our favourite things; hemp, cannabis culture and art. Crafted from eco-friendly hemp and created in collaboration with Broccolli Magazine and artist Josh Galletly, this long sleeve t-shirt layers well and pairs perfectly with hemp denim. Cut in our classic retro fit, this t-shirt offers a boxy style, lightweight feel and Broccoli X Afends graphic on the front and right sleeve.
~
Unisex Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Relaxed Fit
Sleeve Detail
Custom Josh Galletly Artwork
Models
Our male model wears a size M and is 183cm tall
Our women's model wears a size M / AU 10 / US 6 and is 177cm tall
Material
55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Jersey
Midweight, 220gsm
~
Unisex Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Relaxed Fit
Sleeve Detail
Custom Josh Galletly Artwork
Models
Our male model wears a size M and is 183cm tall
Our women's model wears a size M / AU 10 / US 6 and is 177cm tall
Material
55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Jersey
Midweight, 220gsm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.