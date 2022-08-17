About this product
The daily sock. In hemp and organic cotton with a slight stretch and cushioning for support, these ankle-length socks were made for groovin. Available in a diverse range of colours, these are an everyday staple.
UV Resistant
Biodegradable Fibres
Antimicrobial & Antibacterial
80%
Less Water
37%
Less CO2
250%
More Fibre per Hectare
Unisex Hemp Socks One Pack
Ankle Length
Jacquard Afends Hemp Revolution Branding on Sole
Hemp Leaf Embroidery on Both Sides of Ankle
One Size Fits Most
Material:
Hemp, Organic Cotton and Elastane Blend
It's The Stretchy Kind
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.