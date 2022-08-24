About this product
You asked and we've delivered you Abbie; the perfect basic crop tee. We bring you comfort and stretch while keeping it eco-friendly in our recycled polyester and hemp blend, with a little ribbed action and extra chop to take it up a notch.
~
Womens Ribbed T-Shirt
Short Capped Sleeves
Cropped Silhouette
Fitted Design
Model:
Our model wears a size S and is 175cm tall.
Material:
80% Recycled Polyester 14% Hemp 6% Elastane
Heavyweight, 450gsm
~
Womens Ribbed T-Shirt
Short Capped Sleeves
Cropped Silhouette
Fitted Design
Model:
Our model wears a size S and is 175cm tall.
Material:
80% Recycled Polyester 14% Hemp 6% Elastane
Heavyweight, 450gsm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.