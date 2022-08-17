About this product
Get trippy with our perfect day to night party pant. Crafted from eco-friendly lightweight hemp and created in collaboration with Broccolli Magazine and artist Josh Galletly, these pants are the result of a few of our favourite things; hemp, cannabis culture and art. Cut in our favourite Shelby style, these psychedelic pants offer a high-waisted fit and wide-leg cut to take your outfit to a new realm of possibilities.
Wide Leg Pant
Shelby Cut
Psychedelic Print
High Waist Fit
Custom Josh Galletly Artwork
Model
Our model wears a size 26 / AU 8 / US 4
Height: 179cm tall
Material
55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Twill
Heavyweight, 7.5oz
Model
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.