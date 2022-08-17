About this product
A cute and cropped ribbed tank. Crafted from our luxurious hemp rib fabrication, this tank offers a super cropped design, fitted silhouette and scooped neckline in an easy-wearing monochrome shade.
Womens Ribbed Crop Tank
Super Cropped
Slim-Fitting
Scooped Neckline
Model:
Our model wears a size S / AU 8 / US 4 and is 174cm tall.
Material:
80% RCS Certified Recycled Polyester 14% Hemp 6% Elastane
Heavyweight, 450gsm
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.