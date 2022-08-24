About this product
Sink into this crew neck jumper. Crafted from eco-friendly organic cotton and hemp brushed fleece, this jumper offers a soft and cosy shell, relaxed fit and cropped design. Pair it with the matching shorts for the ultimate lounging duo.
Womens Cropped Crew Neck Jumper
Relaxed Fit
Cropped Design
Afends Branded Waistband
Model:
Our model wears a size S / AU 8 / US 4 and is 174cm tall
Material:
73% Organic Cotton 27% Hemp Brushed Fleece OE Yarn
Midweight, 300gsm
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.