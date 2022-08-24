About this product
Sink into the homebase sweat shorts. Crafted from eco-friendly organic cotton and hemp brushed fleece, these shorts are soft, cosy and sustainable. Our short shape offers a relaxed fit, two pocket combo and Afends branded elastic waistband. Pair it with the matching Homebase hoodie or crew for the ultimate lounging duo.
Womens Sweat Shorts
Relaxed Fit
Two Pocket Combo
Afends Branded Elastic Waistband
Model:
Our model wears a size S / AU 8 / US 4 / and is 175m tall
Material:
73% Organic Cotton 27% Hemp Brushed Fleece OE Yarn
Midweight, 300gsm
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.