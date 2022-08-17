About this product
Simplicity is key in this high neck tank top. Offering a premium, heavyweight and durable design in eco-friendly hemp and organic cotton with a slight stretch for all-day comfort. Featuring a fitted high-neck and sleeveless design cut to waist length, this is a staple that goes well with everything.
Womens High Neck Tank
Fitted Silhouette
High Neckline
Ribbed
Model
Our model wears a size S and is 165cm tall.
Material:
80% Recycled Polyester 14%Hemp 6%Elastane
Heavyweight, 450gsm
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.