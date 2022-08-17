About this product
Slay in this oversized t-shirt. Our beloved and buttery soft hemp and organic cotton jersey construction has been overdyed with a heavy stone wash for a textured hand-feel. Designed in our signature oversized fit, this short-sleeve t-shirt has the perfect drape with double raw edges to grunge it up.
~
Womens Hemp Oversized Tee
Short Sleeves
Ribbed Crew Neck
Relaxed Oversized Fit
Double Raw Edge Hem Finish
Textural Slub Fabric
Model
Our model wears a size S / AU 8 / US 4 and is 173m tall
Material
55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Jersey
Lightweight, 170gsm
~
Womens Hemp Oversized Tee
Short Sleeves
Ribbed Crew Neck
Relaxed Oversized Fit
Double Raw Edge Hem Finish
Textural Slub Fabric
Model
Our model wears a size S / AU 8 / US 4 and is 173m tall
Material
55% Hemp 45% Organic Cotton Jersey
Lightweight, 170gsm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
AFENDS
Born in Byron Bay, Afends is a sustainable brand leading the way in hemp fashion. Drawing inspiration from the environment, streetwear and surf culture, Afends’ mission is to create sustainable clothing through innovation, action and positive change. As true hemp advocates, we purchased 100 acres of farmland called Sleepy Hollow to grow our own hemp crops and ignite the hemp revolution. Explore our range made from 100% sustainable threads.