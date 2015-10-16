Agri-Med
Alpha Express
SativaTHC —CBD —
Alpha Express effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
60% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
40% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Cramps
20% of people say it helps with cramps
