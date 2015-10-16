Loading…
Logo for the brand Agri-Med

Agri-Med

Alpha Express

Strain rating:
SativaTHC CBD

Alpha Express effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
60% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
40% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Cramps
20% of people say it helps with cramps
