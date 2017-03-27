Honey Rock
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Honey Rock effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
50% of people report feeling dizzy
Inflammation
100% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
