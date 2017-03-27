Loading…
Agri-Med

Honey Rock

HybridTHC 15%CBD

Honey Rock effects

Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
50% of people report feeling dizzy
Inflammation
100% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
