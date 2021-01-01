About this product

The Agriair 1000-3 HO air purifier uses Ionic Oxidation (IO) technology to generate friendly oxidizer plasma which seeks and destroys odors at their source and bio-contaminants in indoor commercial cultivation facilities. Our energy efficient purifier produces and distributes oxidizer plasma naturally generated from humidity and oxygen in the surrounding area. The 1000-3 HO is sized to sanitize environments 3,000-12,000 cubic feet of flowering, drying and packaging rooms, without the use of chemicals or ozone. It’s portable, easy to install, scalable and ready to plug-in and go.