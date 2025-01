Our body balm is made with Cocoa Butter and camphor oil for a nourishing & soothing application. Each of our scents is infused with 350 MG of CBD as well as THC. Our formula is nano emulsified for a calming deep tissue relief. Our comfort balm is laden with soothing lavender and chamomile. Throughout history both natural remedies have been used to sooth and comfort. From inflammation to pain management, lavender has got your back. Chamomile has been used for pain and inflammation as well, but also to help induce sleep! Combined with the CBD and THC the tandem power of these ingredients will be sure to have you comforted in no time.

