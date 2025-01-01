Agro Couture’s Ohana Bar stands out as a revolutionary offering that is set to redefine the standards of quality and potency in the market. Our Ohana bars pack a powerful punch, with all options containing 1000mg THC. In addition to the THC, every Ohana vape features up to 1000mg CBD, as well as mouthwatering Enhanced options including CBG to help focus and uplift, or CBN to help wind down and stay relaxed! With a total of 2000mg of cannabinoids in every bar, it’s clear that Ohana is in a league of its own. Not content with just superior cannabinoids, Ohana features superior hardware as well! Featuring USB-C fast charging, variable voltage, cold start mode, and sesh mode, ripping an Ohana can feel like riding the big wave, relaxing on the beach, or floating down the lazy river depending on your preferences! With its unique combination of THC, CBD, CBG or CBN, live terpenes, and superior hardware, the Ohana Bar is the best product on the market for cannabis vapes; offered by Agro Couture. It's a testament to our brand's dedication to innovation and excellence, and we're proud to offer it to consumers seeking the ultimate cannabis experience.

