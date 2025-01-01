About this product
Agro Couture’s Ohana Bar stands out as a revolutionary offering that is set to redefine the standards of quality and potency in the market. Our Ohana bars pack a powerful punch, with all options containing 1000mg THC. In addition to the THC, every Ohana vape features up to 1000mg CBD, as well as mouthwatering Enhanced options including CBG to help focus and uplift, or CBN to help wind down and stay relaxed! With a total of 2000mg of cannabinoids in every bar, it’s clear that Ohana is in a league of its own. Not content with just superior cannabinoids, Ohana features superior hardware as well! Featuring USB-C fast charging, variable voltage, cold start mode, and sesh mode, ripping an Ohana can feel like riding the big wave, relaxing on the beach, or floating down the lazy river depending on your preferences! With its unique combination of THC, CBD, CBG or CBN, live terpenes, and superior hardware, the Ohana Bar is the best product on the market for cannabis vapes; offered by Agro Couture. It's a testament to our brand's dedication to innovation and excellence, and we're proud to offer it to consumers seeking the ultimate cannabis experience.
2:1:1 CBD/CDN Ohana Gummy Shark 2000mg
Agro CoutureCartridges
About this brand
Agro Couture
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture
License(s)
- WA, US: 417142
