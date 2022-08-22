About this product
About this strain
A tribute to their first two popular strains, À La Mode by Green Team Genetics is a cross of their Milkbone and Cookie Pebbles. Combining a creamy cookie aroma and a fruity cereal milk flavor, buds fade from black or rich purple in the last few weeks of flowering, making for some lip-smacking eye candy.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture