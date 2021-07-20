Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Joints are made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.



Who doesn't love an Apple Fritter? This hybrid is a cross between Sour Apple & Animal Cookies and boy does it smell & taste like it! A sweet, sour inhale punches you in the chest, while the soft, herbal, vanilla flavor brings you back down on exhale. The high is best described as ascending, as the euphoria washes over you in waves, you'll be sure to find almost any task relaxing.



