About this product
Who doesn't love an Apple Fritter? This hybrid is a cross between Sour Apple & Animal Cookies and boy does it smell & taste like it! A sweet, sour inhale punches you in the chest, while the soft, herbal, vanilla flavor brings you back down on exhale. The high is best described as ascending, as the euphoria washes over you in waves, you'll be sure to find almost any task relaxing.
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
