Who doesn't love an Apple Fritter? This hybrid is a cross between Sour Apple & Animal Cookies, and boy does it smell & taste like it! A sweet, sour inhale punches you in the chest, while the soft, herbal, vanilla flavor brings you back down on exhale. The high is best described as ascending, as the euphoria washes over you in waves, you'll be sure to find almost any task relaxing.



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.