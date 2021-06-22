About this product
About this strain
Bahama Mama is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Bananas with Tropicana Cookies. This strain produces a productive and quick-hitting high that will motivate you to get things done on your to-do list. Because of this, Bahama Mama is a great choice as an all-day strain or for your wake and bake session. This strain features a loud flavor profile that smells like a mix of passionfruit and bananas. The aroma is similar, with tropical undertones bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Bahama Mama to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. According to growers, Bahama Mama flowers into medium-sized frosted buds with dark green, red, and purple foliage. This strain has an average flowering time of 60 days and is best grown outdoors. Bahama Mama was originally bred by Solfire Gardens. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Bahama Mama effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
