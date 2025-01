Live Resin Cartridges are made with our potent Live Resin concentrates. No additives, flavors, or fillers added ever just potent high terpene extract. What is high terpene extract? It all starts with our phenomenal Live Resin extraction; we take our finest batches and slow-cure them in our vacuum oven for over 1 month until the THC Diamonds separate from our High Terpene Extract. Resulting in a naturally flavorful cartridge that tastes great! Our top shelf cartridges are made with only the best Live Resin, packaged in an all-ceramic vape cart, with no harmful metals. Ceramic vape carts offer bigger pulls than standard metal carts, resulting in a smooth flavorful rip! Candy Gas is a hybrid strain created by crossing Runtz with Gelato #41. Candy Gas has a fruity and sweet aroma, the flavors have creamy dessert-like undertones. The Runtz genetics contribute to the uplifting effects, while the Gelato genetics provide a relaxing and potentially soothing experience, offering a balanced high that uplifts the mood and promotes relaxation.

