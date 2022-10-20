About this product
Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Blunt Cones are made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.
Chilled Cherries is a sweet hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Cherry Cookies. A sweet, piney exhale met with a herbal berry exhale, this strain is sure to leave a lasting flavor on the palate. As the stoniness creeps in, the giggles begin as well! An amazing strain for the early afternoon as you wind into evening, Chilled Cherries is sure to satisfy.
About this brand
Agro Couture
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
State License(s)
417142