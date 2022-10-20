Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Blunt Cones are made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.



Chilled Cherries is a sweet hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Cherry Cookies. A sweet, piney exhale met with a herbal berry exhale, this strain is sure to leave a lasting flavor on the palate. As the stoniness creeps in, the giggles begin as well! An amazing strain for the early afternoon as you wind into evening, Chilled Cherries is sure to satisfy.



