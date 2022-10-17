About this product
Chilled Cherries is a sweet hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Cherry Cookies. A sweet, piney exhale met with a herbal berry exhale, this strain is sure to leave a lasting flavor on the palate. As the stoniness creeps in, the giggles begin as well! An amazing strain for the early afternoon as you wind into evening, Chilled Cherries is sure to satisfy.
Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.
Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.
Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.
Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Agro Couture
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!
@slabmechanix @agrocouture
State License(s)
417142