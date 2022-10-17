Chilled Cherries is a sweet hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Cherry Cookies. A sweet, piney exhale met with a herbal berry exhale, this strain is sure to leave a lasting flavor on the palate. As the stoniness creeps in, the giggles begin as well! An amazing strain for the early afternoon as you wind into evening, Chilled Cherries is sure to satisfy.



Agro Couture flower is grown indoors. hand-watered and in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Tacoma, WA. Each bud is hand trimmed and slow cured to preserve the ideal terpene profile and high THC content everyone loves.



Every batch is independently tested to ensure the highest quality, safety, and potency. Free from harmful fertlizers, pesticides and fungicides, our cannabis is kept natural, how Earth intended.